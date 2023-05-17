Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Global Indemnity Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

GBLI opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.01 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.35. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $155.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 359,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 117,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

