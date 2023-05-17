Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average of $97.78.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

