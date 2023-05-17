Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gevo in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Gevo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gevo’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 8,341.02%.

Gevo Trading Down 8.9 %

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. Gevo has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 336.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 185,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,036 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Gevo by 746.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 79,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 70,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

