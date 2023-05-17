Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CAO Sells $289,916.64 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) CAO Chris Hoel sold 47,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $289,916.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,576.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chris Hoel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Chris Hoel sold 2,952 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $11,837.52.

Getty Images Price Performance

Getty Images stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 350,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,194. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

GETY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter valued at $78,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Featured Articles

