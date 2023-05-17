Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Genie Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

GNE opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $403.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 51.66%. The business had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 70,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,231 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.

