Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
Genie Energy Trading Down 3.9 %
GNE opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $403.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 51.66%. The business had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The Genie Retail Energy segment supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Genie Renewables segment includes Genie Solar, CityCom Solar, Prism Solar Technologies, and Diversegy LLC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genie Energy (GNE)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.