General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in General Mills were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,582. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,293. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

