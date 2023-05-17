General Electric (NYSE:GE) is Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s Largest Position

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 4.6% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,484. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.00. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

