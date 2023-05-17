Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for approximately 2.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Gartner worth $141,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.83, for a total value of $1,966,051.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,933,651.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,863 shares of company stock worth $4,679,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on IT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

Gartner stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.58. 317,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.