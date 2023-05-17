GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 546,300 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 595,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GAN by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GAN by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAN by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of GAN by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in GAN by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of GAN from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

GAN Trading Down 4.5 %

About GAN

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. 195,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,281. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Rating)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.