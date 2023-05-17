Gamehost (TSE:GH) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.80

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.75, with a volume of 8428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.70.

The firm has a market cap of C$205.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.18.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of C$18.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gamehost Inc. will post 0.8506787 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

