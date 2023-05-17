Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Reborn Coffee at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Reborn Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Reborn Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REBN opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Reborn Coffee, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Reborn Coffee Profile

Reborn Coffee ( NASDAQ:REBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative return on equity of 124.21% and a negative net margin of 109.53%.

Reborn Coffee, Inc operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

