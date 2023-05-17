Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,173,676,000 after buying an additional 351,136 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,518,117,000 after buying an additional 316,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,226,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $989,536,000 after buying an additional 813,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

