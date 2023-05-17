Gainplan LLC Sells 44,965 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gainplan LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,965 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 243,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,685,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,829,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 1,309,943 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 124,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,334. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.