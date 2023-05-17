Gainplan LLC Sells 16,819 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Gainplan LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,819 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,555,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,372,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,082 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. 134,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,458. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $37.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

