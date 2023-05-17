Gainplan LLC Purchases Shares of 17,330 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $40.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,415,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,041,832. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

