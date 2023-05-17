Gainplan LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 97,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF comprises about 0.6% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 113.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 55,320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 39,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Price Performance

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,217. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.33.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

