FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Issued By Wedbush

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Geron in a report issued on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 23,808.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Geron Trading Down 1.6 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Geron stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.92. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,498,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Geron by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,412 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Geron by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 19,282,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Geron by 3,730.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687,554 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Geron news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

