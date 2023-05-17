FY2023 EPS Estimates for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Cut by Analyst

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for MasTec in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.44. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.

Get MasTec alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.09.

MasTec Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MTZ opened at $95.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -597.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average of $91.25. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth approximately $38,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $46,676,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 66.3% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,320,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,845,000 after purchasing an additional 526,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 107.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 801,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,694,000 after purchasing an additional 415,584 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.