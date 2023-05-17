FY2023 EPS Estimates for Docebo Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Docebo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Docebo’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Docebo’s FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Docebo alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. Docebo has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Docebo had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 4,874,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,627,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Docebo by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 192,398 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP raised its position in Docebo by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 631,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 283,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Docebo by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 77,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Docebo by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 244,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 37,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.