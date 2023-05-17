FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Deacon bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $59,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,300 shares in the company, valued at $81,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. 11,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Residential, and Consumer Non-Residential. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes loans secured by both owners occupied and investor-owned commercial properties, including multi-family residential real estate.

