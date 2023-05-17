Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.32. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 28,170 shares.

Future FinTech Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Future FinTech Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 88,078 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Future FinTech Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 201,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a real name blockchain based e-commerce platform. Its activities include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system (DCON).

