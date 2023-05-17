Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Shares Up 274.8%

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Rating) shot up 274.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

Fuse Medical Trading Up 274.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

About Fuse Medical

(Get Rating)

Fuse Medical, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and wholesaling medical device implants. It also offers orthopedic implants and biologics which provide high-quality products to assist surgeons with positive patient outcomes and cost-effective solutions for its customers including hospitals, medical facilities, and sub-distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.