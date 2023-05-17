Fundamental Research Reiterates C$0.73 Price Target for Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.73 price objective by analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 224.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
AUMN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.23. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,384. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
