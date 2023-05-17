Fundamental Research Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $183.86 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $183.86 target price by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.35. 35,667,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,444,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average is $150.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.