FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Down 6.5% in April

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,470,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 72,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.
FuelCell Energy Stock Performance
FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.