FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Down 6.5% in April

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCELGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,470,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 72,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCELGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $9,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 89.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,338 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $6,426,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,538,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Further Reading

