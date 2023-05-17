FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Down 6.5% in April

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,470,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 72,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $9,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 89.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,338 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $6,426,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,538,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

