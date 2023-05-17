fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Up 8%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 2,728,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 13,714,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 46.26% and a negative return on equity of 94.34%. The business had revenue of $319.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.37 million. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $87,206.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,360,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,396.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

