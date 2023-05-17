fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Update

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,030,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 43,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE FUBO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,949,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,749,406. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.30.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $319.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.37 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 94.34% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. Equities research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $87,206.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,360,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in fuboTV by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

