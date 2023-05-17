fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Update

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,030,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 43,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,980,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,759,546. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $553.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.30.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 94.34% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $319.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $87,206.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,360,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,396.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after buying an additional 262,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 2,074,775 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,774,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $27,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

FUBO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

