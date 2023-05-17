FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli Sells 137,820 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 137,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $452,049.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,690,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FTC Solar Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ FTCI traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,347. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.73. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 16.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.