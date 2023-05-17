FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Shares Sold by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 1,524.5% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 422,300 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 48.0% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 155.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 894,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 544,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

EMLD stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

