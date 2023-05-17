FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.42 and last traded at $51.59. Approximately 79,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.63.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. True Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

