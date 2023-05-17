Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Short Interest Down 9.8% in April

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $4,883,343.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $4,883,343.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $64,578.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,916.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 894,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,265,637. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshworks Stock Down 2.3 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

FRSH stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. 1,073,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,487. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.75.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

