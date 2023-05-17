Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 864,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Freshpet Trading Down 1.2 %

FRPT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,488. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 9.21. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.48.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,921,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Freshpet by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,415,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,098,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Freshpet by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,189,000 after purchasing an additional 771,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $35,691,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

