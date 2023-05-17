Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,168.1 days.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust stock opened at C$1.01 on Wednesday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of C$0.78 and a 12-month high of C$1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.91.
