Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 72,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 46,159 shares.The stock last traded at $35.95 and had previously closed at $35.74.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $688.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,327,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,648,000 after buying an additional 1,685,340 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

