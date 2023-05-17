Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.89

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$191.89 and traded as high as C$214.58. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$212.49, with a volume of 172,213 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$236.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 27.55 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The company has a market cap of C$39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$202.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$192.16.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$435.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 5.0244418 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.461 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

