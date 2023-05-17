Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,218,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 206,278 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.83% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $30,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.