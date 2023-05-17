Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Separately, Citigroup cut Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of FOJCY opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.83.

Fortum Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Fortum Oyj

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.0557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

