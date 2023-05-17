Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Fortitude Gold Price Performance

Shares of FTCO stock traded down 0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 7.00. 103,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,222. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 5.25 and a 12-month high of 7.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.27.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

