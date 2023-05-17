Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Performance
FTCO traded down 0.25 on Wednesday, reaching 7.00. The company had a trading volume of 103,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,222. The company has a fifty day moving average of 6.90 and a 200-day moving average of 6.27. Fortitude Gold has a one year low of 5.25 and a one year high of 7.41.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
