Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

FTCO traded down 0.25 on Wednesday, reaching 7.00. The company had a trading volume of 103,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,222. The company has a fifty day moving average of 6.90 and a 200-day moving average of 6.27. Fortitude Gold has a one year low of 5.25 and a one year high of 7.41.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.