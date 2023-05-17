Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.91

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$55.91 and traded as high as C$61.78. Fortis shares last traded at C$61.32, with a volume of 2,691,274 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.50.

Fortis Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16. The firm has a market cap of C$28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.95.

Fortis Announces Dividend

About Fortis

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.87%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

