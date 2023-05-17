Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWONK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Formula One Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWONK stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $73.79. 530,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.08. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.99 million. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

