Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,038 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,043 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 148,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,093,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 115,346 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 65,535 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 38,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of F stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. 8,079,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,776,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.