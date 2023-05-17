Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 10,180,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Foot Locker Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of FL stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,113,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,547,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $3,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
