Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 10,180,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Foot Locker Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,113,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,547,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $3,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.