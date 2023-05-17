FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Update

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

FMC Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 64.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,617,000 after purchasing an additional 598,348 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,578,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.02. The stock had a trading volume of 718,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,751. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. FMC has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $134.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.88 and a 200-day moving average of $124.37.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

