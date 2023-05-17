FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FMC worth $16,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Down 1.7 %

FMC stock opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.37. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.