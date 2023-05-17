Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in April

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,280,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 16,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 1,186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

FLR stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 788,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,931. Fluor has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.