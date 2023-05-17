FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Down 10.9% in April

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 467,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 5.7 %

FLNG stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.49. 796,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,314. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. FLEX LNG has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $97.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 54.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 42,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Jenkins Wealth purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Danske lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.