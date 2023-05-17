FlatQube (QUBE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $41.41 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001818 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and $1,770.98 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.49991253 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,319.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

