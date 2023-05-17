Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Update

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,180. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Five9 alerts:

Institutional Trading of Five9

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 0.5% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Five9 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five9 Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.16. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.